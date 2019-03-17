Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Hugh" Bates. View Sign

James "Hugh" Bates, 92, of Milton, Florida, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.



Hugh was born December 22, 1926, in Bainbridge, Georgia. He served his country in the Army for two years. He then started a lifelong career and family legacy as owner of the NAPA Auto Parts store in Milton, Florida. He spent his free time enjoying his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Vashti and James Bates; and son-in-law, John Templeton.



Hugh is survived by his wife of 75 years, Ernestine Bates; his children, Leonard (Helen) Bates and Barbara Templeton; grandchildren, Geri (Alan) Gardner, Scott (Janice) Cook, Craig (Tara) Cook, Shane (Jennifer) Templeton and Sharmaine (Kevin) Frazier. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his great-grandchildren, Brian McCollum, Michael McCollum, Jessica Seachrist, Luke Gardner, Mackenzie Templeton, Jacob Cook, Jared Cook, Madison Templeton, Kaitlyn Templeton, Emma Claire Cook; great-great-grandchild, Kiley Seachrist; his brother, Edwin (Louise) Bates; his sister, Martha Ann (Michael) Laslie; many cousins, nephews and a host of friends.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Pastor Carl Gallups officiating



Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., prior to the services.



6405 Highway 90

Milton , FL 32570

(850) 623-2243 Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Mar. 17 to Apr. 16, 2019

