Colonel Diuguid was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Atherton High School and Western Kentucky University. At Western, he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, the Western Players Group and President of Alpha Psi Omega Dramatic Fraternity. After graduation, Briggs taught special education at Bowling Green High School.



Colonel Diuguid joined the Air Force and graduated from pilot training at Williams AFB, AZ. He trained with the Air Commandos at Hurlburt Field, FL prior to his first deployment to Southeast Asia. Briggs spent an extensive period in Asia and was stationed in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia. His combat awards include the Silver Star, Purple Heart, two awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross and 22 Air Medals. He was awarded pilot's wings by the Vietnamese, Lao and Khmer Air Forces and received two awards of the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Khmer Medal of Honor. His other military awards include: The Legion of Merit and Four Meritorious Service Medals.



Between his tours in Asia, he served as an instructor for the first Vietnamese pilot training classes at Sheppard AFB, Texas.



Colonel Diuguid was the course director for the first DOD school devoted to countering terrorism. He later flew A-10 aircraft at RAF Bentwaters, England and Leipheim Air Base, Germany. He was privileged to serve as the Air Force advisor to the Air Force Reserve's 442nd Tactical Fighter Wing during their conversion to the A-10. The enlisted force at the 442nd made him an honorary Chief Master Sergeant, an award he treasured. He served as Course Director in the Air Ground Operations School and helped develop the first Combat Airspace Control Course.



In his final assignment, he was the Commander of the Air Force ROTC detachment at the University of Louisville. While there he was appointed a Kentucky Colonel, inducted into the Arnold Air Society and selected for membership in Omicron Delta Kappa.



After leaving the Air Force, Colonel Diuguid was active in business and later worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department as a counselor and teacher for convicted juvenile felons.



Fully retired, he and his wife Suzanne spent several years sailing the Gulf, Bahamas and Caribbean aboard their boat-the sailing vessel "Options". They moved to Milton, Florida to enjoy being with their extended family.

Colonel Diuguid died in Milton, FL on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents William Edward and Addison Briggs Diuguid and an infant brother. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Diuguid.

