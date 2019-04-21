Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Mr. Glass was born in Wawbeek, AL, and had been a resident of Flomaton since 1986 coming from Pensacola, FL. He retired in 1971 from the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class where he received the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Glass served in the Air Defense Artillery, and was stationed in Kansas, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Germany, South Korea and Okinawa. He enjoyed farming, growing fruits, vegetables, and making cane syrup. The community came to him especially for his blueberries, and the okra that he grew to share with them. Mr. Glass was a member of Sardis Baptist Church, and he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Loretta 'Dean' Glass.



He is survived by his son, James P. (Susan) Glass, Jr. of Magnolia, TX; daughters, Evelyn L. (Jay) Gutknecht of Milton, FL, and Elizabeth (Don) Sutley of Pensacola, FL; brother, Floyd Glass of Loxley, AL; sister, Evelyn Lindsey of Loxley, AL; grandchildren, Jimmy Glass, Katie Glass, and Ethan Sutley.



Funeral services was held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel at 1 P.M. with Bro. Earle Greene officiating.



Visitation was held at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel from 11 A.M. until service time at 1 P.M.



Internment will follow in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery , Wawbeek, AL with military honors.



Pallbearers were Don Sutley, Jay Gutknecht, Adam Glass, Aaron Glass.



1811 State Line Road

Flomaton , AL 36441

