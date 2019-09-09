Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bentley (Kadow) Choate. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Kadow Choate, 91, of Milton, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.



Joan was born October 26, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Frank and Lucille Kadow. She graduated from Western College for Women with a degree in Home Economics. She met the love of her life Charles R. Choate while attending college and they married August 1949. Joan and Charles moved throughout their marriage as Charles advanced in the Banking Industry. Their journey took them to Rochester, NY; Harrisburg, PA; Dover, DE; Melbourne and St. Petersburg, Fl; and finally to Milton Florida, where they became active members of the community. Joan was a member of several wonderful groups; Santa Rosa Medical Center Auxiliary, Milton Garden Club, Milton Shakespeare Club, and Santa Rosa Historical Society.



She was an avid bridge player and had a passion for cooking. She hosted many wonderful dinner parties and was well known for her Pecan Sticky Buns and Egg Salad Sandwiches.



Joan enjoyed several hobbies, one of which created beautiful needlepoint masterpieces that adorned her church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in St. Petersburg, Fl.



Joan was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and loved her 2nd family at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Milton. Joan lived a joyful life of service to her family, church and community. Her faith in God was strong and she treated everyone with kindness.



Mrs. Choate was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles, who passed away in 2008; and her sister, Nancy Treadway.



Joan will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Holly Choate, Lisa Freeman (Lindy), and Cathy Brooks (Ken); her grandchildren, Zach Brooks, Hannah Godfrey (Dustin) and Emily Shaffer (Jesse); one great-grandchild, Drew Godfrey; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Joan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and loved her family dearly. Her wisdom, kindness and generosity will be treasured always, and her memory will live in our hearts forever.



Services in her honor will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Memorial Gardens at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Milton. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Covenant Hospice and the wonderful caregivers of Santa Rosa Health and Rehab in Milton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Milton, Florida.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.



