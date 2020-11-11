1/1
Joanne (Lowe) Zicari
Joanne (Lowe) Zicari, 65 years old, born in Queens, New York, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gustave Lowe and Joan Lowe.
Joanne is survived by her spouse, Guy Zicari; sons, Guy Zicari, Jr. (spouse, Shannon), Michael Zicari (spouse, Anita); brother, Raymond Lowe; sister, Katherine Lowe; grandchildren, Colby and Christina Morris, with great-grandson, Sawyer Morris.
Visitation was held 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Gift Funds.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
