John B. "Jack" Sanders, 80 years old, of Milton, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Jack was born January 6, 1939, in Pensacola, Florida, to the late John B. Sanders, Sr. and Lenora H. (Johnson) Sanders. He served six years, from 1957 – 1963, in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Infantryman, Cook, Crash Crew Firefighter and as a Rescue Man. He retired, after 32 years of service, from Courtesy Manufacturing Company, where he supervised several departments and a multitude of persons in the manufacturing, machining, welding, and assembly of products for our military and the early "Space" program, as well as many commercial items.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Williams and Sylvia Antone; a half-brother, Houston D. "Rusty" Garner; and his son, Robert S. Sanders, who died much too young.
Jack is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 plus great years, Joyce Sanders; two daughters, Deborah (Dan) Koniewicz, of Algonquin, Illinois, and Brenda G. Sanders of Darien, Illinois; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Ryan of Barrington, Illinois, and Brenda F. Sanders of Smyrna, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Robert S. Sanders, Kyle Koniewicz, Kristen Koniewicz, Jeremy Pomeroy, Mark Pomeroy, Alex Pomeroy, and Carly Pomeroy; and several nieces and nephews – all of whom he was very proud of loved very much.
A Celebration of Life Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel.
