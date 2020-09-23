1/1
John Clinton Anderson
1944 - 2020
John Clinton Anderson
Milton - Clint Anderson, 76, of Milton, FL passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 17, 2020.
John Clinton Anderson was born in Milton, FL on March 16, 1944. He was a loving husband, father and Pappy who will be loved and missed by all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jeannie Sudderth Anderson, and parents, T.C. Anderson and Vera Louise (Rogers) Ford.
He is survived by daughters Pat Hill (Bill) of Lakeland, FL, Pam Dorough of Powder Springs, GA, a granddaughter Paige Hill, one brother, Dan (Gina) Anderson of Sparta, GA and numerous close family members.
Clint is a US Army veteran and was the owner of Anderson Equipment for more than 40 years. He was a faithful and active member of Bagdad First Assembly of God for over 40 years where he sang in the choir, played his trombone and served in many other capacities. Clint was always willing to help others. He served as a deacon and went on several mission trips.
A memorial service was held Thursday, September 24 at Bagdad First Assembly of God.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
