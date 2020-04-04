Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

John Paul "JP" Williams, 79, Neosho, Missouri, entered into rest March 26, 2020.JP was born July 22, 1940, in Neosho, to Norman and Louise (Michael) Williams. JP was a graduate of Neosho High School and MSSU. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17, with his mother's permission. Lieutenant Williams' duty assignments have included: Recruit Training, San Diego, CA; Naval Technical Training Command (NTTC), Norman, OK; Aviation Structural Mechanic "A" School, NTTC, Memphis, TN; Training Squadron THREE, Naval Air Station, Whiting Field, Milton, FL; Aviation Structural Mechanic "B" School, NTTC, Memphis, TN; Fleet Tactical Support Squadron TWENTY-ONE Detachment, Naval Air Station, Atsugi, Japan; Fleet Tactical Support Squadron TWENTY-ONE Detachment, Naval Air Station, Alameda, CA; Anti-Submarine Squadron FOUR, Naval Air Station Ream Field, Imperial Beach, CA; Training Squadron THREE, Naval Air Station, Whiting Field, Milton, FL; Helicopter Training Squadron EIGHT, Naval Auxiliary Air Station, Ellyson Field, Pensacola, FL; Associate Degree Completion Program, Pensacola Junior College, Pensacola, FL; Anti-Submarine Warfare Squadron ONE TWENTY-THREE, Naval Air Station, Norfolk, VA; Aviation Maintenance Officer School, NTTC, Memphis, TN; Training Squadron SEVEN, Naval Air Station, Meridian, MS; Commander Training Wing ONE (Staff), Naval Air Station, Meridian, MS; Aviation Mobile Maintenance Group Europe, Naval Air Facility, Sigonella, Sicily; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department, Naval Air Station, Meridian, MS; Naval Aviation Field Team, Busherh, Iran; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department, Naval Air Station, Meridian, MS.JP was preceded in death by one son, Gyton Kipp Williams in 1966; and his parents.He returned to the Neosho area from Meridian, Mississippi, in 1980. He worked as a CPA at various accounting firms before establishing Williams Accounting, from which he retired. JP and Ouida Faye Helms were married May 17, 1963, in Milton, Florida; she survives of the home. He is also survived by two children, Kimi Tonnette Box and husband, Aaron of Neosho and Timothy Williams and wife, Becky of Anderson, Missouri; one brother, Harold Williams of Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Edna Butler of Neosho, Missouri; five grandchildren, Jessica White and husband, Ben, Michael Whittington, Ethan Williams and wife, Kendra, Kipp Box, and Hunter Box; and five great grandchildren, Quentin White, Katlyn White, Isabella White, Draven White, and Sydney Williams.Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Neosho, Missouri. Pastor Jarod Proctor will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.SPECIAL NOTE: Mandates from CDC and the State of Missouri have strongly advised against organized gatherings in order to abide by social distancing protocols. Family and friends are welcome to the funeral home for viewing Monday, March 30th, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. However, only ten people are allowed in our facility at one time.

