John Powell Salter, born November 15, 1932 to James Ira Salter and Myrle Owen Salter, left this world for his heavenly home on June 25, 2020. John was a former Baptist minister and U.S. Army veteran. John was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Mosher and second wife, Dawn Salter. John will also be meeting in Heaven his older brother, Dr. James Ira Salter, younger sister, JoAnn Salter Pitman, and sister-in-law, Marie Salter.

John is survived: by his son David Salter (Lori); three grandchildren, Justin, Natalie, Jonathan; two great grandchildren, Claire and Ingrid; brothers, Bill Salter (Helen) and Edwin Salter; sister, Martha Wilson (Ohlen); brother-in-law, Dewey Pitman; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Salter.

John was born in Birmingham Alabama and moved with his family to Pace, FL in 1945. Growing up milking cows, plowing fields and picking cotton, John developed the reputation for hard work. John consistently could pick more pounds of cotton than his peers. During the Korean Conflict, John was drafted from high school in his senior year into the U.S. Army where he participated in our nation's nuclear testing program serving our country in faraway places such as Eniwetok and Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. He received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. After his honorable service, John attended Trinity Bible College in Clearwater, Florida and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Education in 1961. John was ordained into the ministry at Bayridge Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida on February 3, 1963. His first pastorate was Dixsonville Baptist Church in Santa Rosa County. Later he and Pat served as chaplain and house parents at Bethel Bible Village in Chattanooga, Tennessee (a home for children and teenage kids in crisis).

Later, John worked for Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland, Florida. John also served as pastor and co-pastor at Park Place Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. After retiring from the ministry, John worked in the sign industry and taught school as a substitute teacher. John was a dedicated and committed Christian and wanted to witness to all those that needed Jesus Christ. John was a kind soul with unbending ethics who always displayed a smile and broadcasted laughter. John will be missed.

The family would like to express a special and dear thanks to Glenda Fromdahl for her love and unwavering support as caregiver to John.

A memorial service will be conducted by Dr. Mike Wiggins at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton on July 7, 2020 at 2 pm, with visitation beginning at 1 pm.

John requested that donations be given to the Bethel Bible Village, 3001 Hamill Rd., Hixson, TN 37343 or Gideon's International, PO Box 692, Milton, FL 32572.











