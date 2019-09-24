Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnie C. Penton. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Moore , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnie C. Penton passed away in Oklahoma City on September 19, 2019, at the age of 84. He lived well among friends and family, as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, baseball coach and welder, with claims to have once welded an armadillo to a rock (though admittedly not witnessed). Often, an easy going raconteur and always, a good friend. Johnie joined the



After Joyce's death, Johnie met and in 1995, married Doris Kutch, nee Rhodes. Johnie gained not only a wonderful wife and friend to grow old with in Doris, but also had great friendships with Doris' children and family – Sue, Dale, Lloyd, Brenda, Charlotte, Kambria, Seth, Josh, Colton, Cole, Emily, Amanda and Nora.



Johnie was preceded in death by parents Luther Terry and Willie Mae Penton, Nee Hinote, brother Luther Penton, and wife, Joyce. He's survived by wife Doris; children Johnnie (Lisa) and Susie (Rodney); grandchildren Desirae Penton, Danielle Penton, Chester Jerid Penton (Erin), Jillian Penton, Brandi Ryerson (Jeremy) and Garrett Bartholomew (Ashley); great grandchildren Mylanne Miller, Dash Penton, Annistyn Ryerson, Mason Ryerson and Josie Ryerson; brother Robert Earl Penton; sisters Betty Jean Diurno, Patricia Ann Lewis and Karen Kay Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews in the extended clans of the Penton, Watford and Hinote families, located mainly in central Oklahoma and the panhandle of Florida's Gulf Coast.



Johnie, Joyce and Doris, as well as Joyce's extended family have generational memberships and histories with First United Methodist Church of Moore, dating back to the early 1940's, where funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM, CDT.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23, 2019

