1/
Mr. Johnnie D. Garrett
1937 - 2020

Mr. Johnnie D. Garrett, age 82, of Milton, FL, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in Dublin, GA, one of twelve children born to the late Wilson Garrett and Sallie Daniel Garrett. Johnnie served in the United States Navy, working as an aircraft mechanic and retiring after 22 years of military service. Johnnie enjoyed fishing, and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John David Garrett, four brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his son: Thomas Garrett of Forsyth, GA; grandchildren: Elisabeth Blizzard and husband Stephen, Daniel Garrett and Jonathan Garrett; brother: Darrell Garrett of Byron; sister: Pearl Foster of Thomaston.

A graveside memorial service was held on Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m., in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, GA.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA, assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Thank You.
