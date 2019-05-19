Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Joseph Pinkney Gwyn. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

The Reverend Joseph Pinkney Gwyn III, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 92.



Rev. Gwyn was born in Norfolk, Virginia, January 19, 1927. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and graduated from Phillips High School in 1945. While serving in the U.S. Navy, during World War II, he accepted Jesus as his Savior while reading a Gideon New Testament. He attended Auburn University and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked two years as an insurance auditor and safety engineer before answering the call to the Ministry. Rev. Gwyn graduated from South Western Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1955. Rev. Gwyn served as pastor of Louisville Baptist Church, Louisville, Alabama (1955-1958), Girard Baptist Church, Phenix City, Alabama (1958-1967), Scenic Heights Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL (1967-1980), and Immanuel Baptist Church, Pace, FL (1980-1992). He served as Moderator in each of the Associations of the churches he pastored and he held numerous offices in each. He was on the State Board of Missions in both Alabama and Florida. He was the Director of the Baptist Student Union at Pensacola Junior College. After retiring in 1992, he served as interim pastor at several churches in the area. He had an active ministry of 37 years, but he always believed that you never retire from serving the Lord.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pinkney Gwyn, Jr. and Elizabeth Hall Gwyn.



Rev. Gwyn is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nell Campbell Gwyn of Pace, Florida; two daughters, Beth (Dewaine) Hall of Pace, Florida, and Ann (Jim) Shepherd of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Ashley (Melvin) McGinnis, James Joseph Shepherd, Stacey (Blake) Peaden, and Kristin (Kevin) Peaden; and four great-grandchildren, Brice, Dylan, Logan, and Jacob.



God, family, and members of his congregations were most important to him. He felt sharing the Plan of Salvation as his greatest calling in life. One of his greatest gifts was that he loved people and visiting with them. He wanted everyone to hear about and come to know his Savior, Jesus Christ.



He wrote hundreds of sermons. He was not a person to sit still. He always worked hard and was busy. His Family loved him dearly.



Funeral Services for Rev. Gwyn was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Dr. Josh Wilson officiating.



Graveside Services was held at 3:30 p.m. at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, Florida, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.



Active Pall Bearers: Carl Bowman, Bill Berrian, Jeff Weaver, David Johnson, John Box, Ron Cook, Paul Peaden and Rodney Edmonds



Honorary Pall Bearers: Shirley Pitts, Tim Lindsayl, Greg Garrigus, Tyler Roberts, John Williams and Reggie Allen



The family has requested Memorial Gifts may be made, in Rev. Gwyn's name, to Immanuel Baptist Church (4187 Hwy. 90, Pace, Florida 32571)



The Gwyn family wishes to thank Immanuel Baptist Church, and the many others, for the love and care given to our husband and father during his time of illness.



The Reverend Joseph Pinkney Gwyn III, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 92.Rev. Gwyn was born in Norfolk, Virginia, January 19, 1927. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and graduated from Phillips High School in 1945. While serving in the U.S. Navy, during World War II, he accepted Jesus as his Savior while reading a Gideon New Testament. He attended Auburn University and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked two years as an insurance auditor and safety engineer before answering the call to the Ministry. Rev. Gwyn graduated from South Western Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1955. Rev. Gwyn served as pastor of Louisville Baptist Church, Louisville, Alabama (1955-1958), Girard Baptist Church, Phenix City, Alabama (1958-1967), Scenic Heights Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL (1967-1980), and Immanuel Baptist Church, Pace, FL (1980-1992). He served as Moderator in each of the Associations of the churches he pastored and he held numerous offices in each. He was on the State Board of Missions in both Alabama and Florida. He was the Director of the Baptist Student Union at Pensacola Junior College. After retiring in 1992, he served as interim pastor at several churches in the area. He had an active ministry of 37 years, but he always believed that you never retire from serving the Lord.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Pinkney Gwyn, Jr. and Elizabeth Hall Gwyn.Rev. Gwyn is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nell Campbell Gwyn of Pace, Florida; two daughters, Beth (Dewaine) Hall of Pace, Florida, and Ann (Jim) Shepherd of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Ashley (Melvin) McGinnis, James Joseph Shepherd, Stacey (Blake) Peaden, and Kristin (Kevin) Peaden; and four great-grandchildren, Brice, Dylan, Logan, and Jacob.God, family, and members of his congregations were most important to him. He felt sharing the Plan of Salvation as his greatest calling in life. One of his greatest gifts was that he loved people and visiting with them. He wanted everyone to hear about and come to know his Savior, Jesus Christ.He wrote hundreds of sermons. He was not a person to sit still. He always worked hard and was busy. His Family loved him dearly.Funeral Services for Rev. Gwyn was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Dr. Josh Wilson officiating.Graveside Services was held at 3:30 p.m. at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, Florida, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.Active Pall Bearers: Carl Bowman, Bill Berrian, Jeff Weaver, David Johnson, John Box, Ron Cook, Paul Peaden and Rodney EdmondsHonorary Pall Bearers: Shirley Pitts, Tim Lindsayl, Greg Garrigus, Tyler Roberts, John Williams and Reggie AllenThe family has requested Memorial Gifts may be made, in Rev. Gwyn's name, to Immanuel Baptist Church (4187 Hwy. 90, Pace, Florida 32571)The Gwyn family wishes to thank Immanuel Baptist Church, and the many others, for the love and care given to our husband and father during his time of illness. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from May 19 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close