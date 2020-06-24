Justin was born on March 26, 1989 to his adoring parents Del and Jeremy Lewis. He started his life long passion for sports with his first at bat on the T-ball field. He played soccer and basketball but his biggest passion was football. He played defensive tackle at Milton High School where he graduated in 2007. He also attended Pensacola Junior College and Alabama Aviation and Technical College.

Justin had a great love of the water and spent many a warm day swimming with his beloved dog, Sam, in Mulat Bayou. Through the tutelage of his father, Jeremy, and his grandfather, Bobby Wilkins, Justin learned to fish with surf casting being his favorite. He especially loved redfish which every angler knows are the most fun to catch. Justin and his grandfather shared a birthday celebration each year until his grandfather passed on in 2005. He also shared a passion for fishing with his Uncle Bobby Wilkins who passed on in 2016.

A great adventurer, Justin loved dirt bikes, 4 wheeling and mudding with his best friends, Ronnie and Mason. He had a very special adventure all the way to Italy with his Aunt and Uncle, Gordon and Lorie Lewis. Justin loved and was very loyal to all his family and friends and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his family including his parents, Jeremy and Del Lewis, grandparents, Jimmie and Terri Lewis and Pearl Marie Wilkins, aunts and uncles, Tamara Wilkins, William and Becki Wilkins, John Lewis, Gordon and Lorie Lewis, Naomi Lewis and Nadia and John Thomas, cousins, Ursula, Courtney, Audrey and Marcus Lewis, Norissa, Namika and Noelani Lewis, Gentry Thomas, Mindi and Justin Amberson, Tamara Hall and Bobbie Rutledge. Justin will also be missed by his second cousins, Makayah, Addyson, Shiloh and Azaiah Amberson, Katelyn and Kaylee Hall, JJ and Kaiden Rutledge. Justin will also be missed by one very special little girl who has brought so much joy to the Lewis family, Keeli Gardner.

All are invited to visit and share their memories of Justin with the family on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5PM to 6:30PM at the home of Jeremy and Del Lewis, 2985 N. 17th Avenue, Milton, FL.







