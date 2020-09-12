Kenneth E. (Ken) Smith, 78 of Milton entered his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept 9th surrounded by his loving family.



Ken was born in Bagdad, FL to Lottie Mae and Leonard Smith. He graduated from Milton High School in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Genevie Adams. Ken started working at the age of 12 at Tisdale's Service Station, which instilled a strong work ethic. He was in the Auto Parts business for nearly 50 years, working at Milton Auto Parts & Taylor Parts. He was part owner of S & S Auto Stores and later owned & operated Western Auto with Genevie for 30 years before retiring in 2004. They valued their relationships with their customers, many of which became close friends. Ken also served Santa Rosa County as a School Board member from 1978-2006. He was very proud of what was accomplished during his 28 years on the Board. He credited that to how well the Board and Superintendents that he served with worked together for the good of the School System.



Over the years, Ken enjoyed camping, model trains, wood working, fishing & traveling. He took great pride in his yard, which was always in perfect condition & enjoyed spending time with his family.



Ken is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Genevie Adams Smith, his parents, two sisters, Voncille Trottier and Priscilla Martin.



He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Pocopanni and husband Johnny and Karen Berrian and husband Gary; grandchildren, Cody Berrian, Melissa Pocopanni, Miccah Pocopanni, Steve Pocopanni and wife Danielle, Ashley Pocopanni Murcko and husband Randy; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Adele Leggett; brother, Rick Smith, numerous brothers & sisters in law, nieces & nephews and his early morning coffee drinking buddies.



Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13th at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel with Pastor Zach Johnson of Ferris Hill Baptist and Phil Jones officiating with Lewis Funeral Home directing.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service. Pallbearers will be: Bob Burgess, Tim Hendrix, Marshall Kilburn, Paul Knoblock, Phil Jones and Bob Childers.



Honorary pallbearers will be: Pasco Gibson, Larry Bryant, Ted House, Hugh Powell, Ted Russell, Robert Smith and Hugh Winkles.



The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ferris Hill Baptist Church I-58 Food & Clothing Ministry, 6848 Chaffin Street, Milton, FL 32570.

