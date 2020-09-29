1/1
Lawrence Randall "Randy" Brillinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Randall "Randy" Brillinger
Lawrence Randall "Randy" Brillinger, 63, passed away on Sept 26th in Panama City, FL.
Randy was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, lover of a decent chicken wing and an avid reader.
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary Brillinger of Tampa Fl, his son Corey R. Brillinger and daughter in law Starr Brillinger of Milton Fl. Step daughters Kristina Sweeney and her partner Christopher Phillips of Va. Kara Crouch and her husband Robert Crouch of Fl. He is survived by his two sisters Carole Arnone and Linda Paradowski both of NY.
He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Cremation services will be handled by: Herriage Funeral Home, 247 N Tyndall Pwky, Panama City Fl 32404. (850)785-1316
No services will be held in lieu of a small family gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved