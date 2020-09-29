Lawrence Randall "Randy" Brillinger

Lawrence Randall "Randy" Brillinger, 63, passed away on Sept 26th in Panama City, FL.

Randy was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, lover of a decent chicken wing and an avid reader.

Randy is survived by his wife, Mary Brillinger of Tampa Fl, his son Corey R. Brillinger and daughter in law Starr Brillinger of Milton Fl. Step daughters Kristina Sweeney and her partner Christopher Phillips of Va. Kara Crouch and her husband Robert Crouch of Fl. He is survived by his two sisters Carole Arnone and Linda Paradowski both of NY.

He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Cremation services will be handled by: Herriage Funeral Home, 247 N Tyndall Pwky, Panama City Fl 32404. (850)785-1316

No services will be held in lieu of a small family gathering.



