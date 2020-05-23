Lenora Faye ""Faith"" Keller, 43, of Pace, Florida, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.



Faith was born February 2, 1976, to John S. Kaemmerer and Brenda G. Keller. She loved life and made her mark where ever she went. Faith loved photography and creating beautiful art. She had a loving and giving heart and brightened the lives of so many.



She is preceded in death by her father, John S. Kaemmerer, mother, Brenda G. Keller, and husband, Steven McReynolds. She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Belmont, son, Kamryn Pugh, siblings, Kandi Whittington and Kristie Hunter, grandfather, Walter Chambers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and all those that loved her. Faith believed that family did not necessarily mean blood.



A celebration of life for Faith will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) at D&R Lounge 4680 Cerny Road, Pensacola, Florida 32526.



