Lester Jack Hare
1931 - 2020
Lester Jack Hare, born April 18, 1931, known to his friends as
"Jack," passed away peacefully on Aug 4, 2020 at the age of 89
years old.

A native of Silsbee, Texas, Jack attended Silsbee High School and joined the United States Navy in September 1948. As an Aircraft Mechanic, the Navy brought him to Pensacola, Florida where he met the love of his life and wife of nearly 70 years, Millie (Stewart) Hare.

Jack worked in the automobile business in Milton for 32 years and was known for his sense of humor, caring attitude and honest reputation. He was an avid water skier and loved his horses and peacocks and had a passion for drawing their images. Jack was a skilled hunter and enjoyed spending time with his friends at the "Pit Grill."

Jack is survived by his wife Millie, his daughter Deta Nichols and her husband Patrick, his son, Derik and his wife Terry, sisters Earmie, Verlee and Glenda, his grandchildren Jessica, Julie, Jourdan, Danielle, and Tara and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and his faithful dog Marley.

Jack will be laid to rest at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery.

The Hare family would like to express their thanks and sincere apprection to the Doctors, Nurses and caregivers who provided such exceptional and compassionate attention during the last few months.


Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
