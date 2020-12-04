Lyle Smith

Milton -

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have the faith. I am ever by your side. 2 Timothy 4:7

Dennis Lyle Smith, age 64, of Milton, Florida, passed away, December 3, 2020.

Lyle was born to Willie Dee and Alice Smith, July 3, 1956, in Milton, Florida. He graduated from Milton High School, class of 1974. Lyle attended Pensacola Junior College. Lyle wore many hats while he worked for Smith's Hi- Performance as a machinist, engine builder and race car driver. Lyle was the first to help any racer at the race track and a mentor to many racers. Lyle set many National Records in NHRA/IHRA Super Stock and Stock, won numerous track championships and was a feared gear jammer when he got behind the wheel of a race car.

Lyle was preceded in death by his father, Willie Dee Smith; mother-in-law, Bobbie Jernigan.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Jernigan Smith; Children: Casey (Amanda) Smith; grandchildren: Bo and Rhett Smith; Mother: Alice Smith; father-in-law, George "Bunny" Jernigan; Sister: Deanna (Rob) McDavid, Kay Downs, Darrell Smith, and Melinda (Greg) McCreless; Sisters-in-law: Jennifer (Clayton) Wells and Jill Jernigan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private service will be held for family due to extenuating circumstances. Burial will be at Milton Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bo Lewis, Chris Flockin, Duane Hoodless, David Nisewonger, Gary Price, Mike Neal, Philip Marshall, and Robbie McClaney.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Lyle Smith Memorial Race held at Emerald Coast Dragway on January 9, 2021. Please make checks payable to Emerald Coast Dragway and send to Lynn Morris at 208 Majestic Court, Pensacola, FL. 32534.



