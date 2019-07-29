Born August 27, 1943
Died July 14, 2019
Lynda Long Butterworth, 75, of Pace Florida went to be with her Lord and Saviour on July 14, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1943 in Columbus, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clyatt and Eunice (Hill) Long of Donalsonville, Georgia and her Brother Gene Long of Palatka, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter Elyse Winters, son-in-law John Winters Jr. and Granddaughters Taylor Winters and Courtney Winters all of Pace, Florida and many other relatives in Orlando, Florida and Donalsonville, Georgia area.
She graduated from Maynard Evans School in Orlando, Florida. She became an Executive Secretary for Acousti Engineering of Florida. She was retired from the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families division where she worked for more than 17 years until she retired.
After many years of pain and sorrow she now celebrates with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in a brand new body. In her final days she continued to support many Christian charities.
Cremation services are being done by Trahan Family Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery in Jakin, Georgia where she will be laid to rest by her Parents, Grandparents and other family members.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 28, 2019