Lyndall Darwin Echols, 77, of Milton died peacefully at home August 28.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlene, and his five sons: Dr. Darwin Echols (Wendy) of Birmingham, Dalon Echols (Jenny) of Pensacola, Brandon Echols (Christina) of Oceanside, California, Destin Echols (Joanna) of Franklin, TN, and Landon Echols (Jeannine) of Milton. He was the proud grandfather of Darcy, Christopher, Avery, and Dash. He also leaves behind his brother, Orson Echols of Birmingham and many dear friends.



Lyndall was one of a kind. He was a big man at 6'4" with a big heart and even bigger personality. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything. He was an adventurer. He loved scuba diving, rock climbing, cave exploring, boating, water skiing, hiking, horseback riding, and also riding his motorcycle and his tractor. He loved to travel. He went on several cruises. He traveled to Hawaii, South America, and the Caribbean to scuba dive. His last trip was to the Grand Canyon. A trip Cuba was on his to-do list.



As his health began to fail, his adventures were limited to cruising the neighborhood in his power wheelchair and entertaining the neighbors with his stories. But, he enjoyed every day and made the best of his situation.



Of his many careers, the most important job title in his life was "Dad". He said jokingly once that he would have children in his home from the time he was 20 until he died; he did. He adored his boys and his grandchildren. He bragged about them incessantly. He gave generously of his time and knowledge and taught not only his boys but innumerable others how to ride a horse, drive a car, fix a lawnmower, tie a tie, and how to be a good man.



Lyndall was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Hadji Shrine Temple.



His family would like to thank Dr. Michael Vandenberg, Dr. Sultan, and Emerald Coast Hospice for their compassionate care.



His final request was that his family and friends gather for a party, not a funeral, to celebrate his life. The party will be held October 12 at 6:30 p.m. at his home.

