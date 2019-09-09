Lynn Dale Riley, 71, of Milton, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1948 in Williamson, West Virginia to James and Mary (Morrison) Sesco.



Most of her childhood was spent in Michigan, where she graduated from Parchment High School, Parchment, MI. Shortly after high school, she moved to Florida where she spent the remainder of her life. Many families were blessed by "Miss Lynn's Childcare" and her love for everyone.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings, L.C. Sesco and Garnett Lawson.



Her survivors include: her loving husband Daniel Riley; children, Stephen Furney, Kimberly Wales, Drew Riley and April (Timothy) Hobbs; grandchildren: Ashton Wales, Zackary Scruggs, Fisher Scruggs, Oaklee Riley, and Chloe Riley; siblings, Georgia Skeens and Bill (Karen) Sesco; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling arrangements.

