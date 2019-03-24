Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Flora (Gadd) Fowlkes. View Sign

A bright light was dimmed on March 21, 2019; dimmed but not extinguished, because Margaret's legacy will continue to glow in those she leaves behind.



Margaret Flora (Gadd) Fowlkes was born April 21, 1926, to Edd and Flora Gadd in Charleston, West Virginia. She was raised in the hollow known as "Kanawha Two Mile." She attended Piney Point School (a one-room school house) and Stonewall Jackson High School. She worked as a Comptometer Operator for Pacific Greyhound in the 40's.



Margaret met the love of her life, Robert Lee "Bob" Fowlkes, on the C & O Bridge in Charleston while he was on leave from the Navy. Bob and Margaret married on January 1, 1947. She always joked that they should have married on December 31st so she could have claimed him on her taxes.



They moved to Berea, Kentucky, so Bob could finish college; and then moved on to Tennessee and were blessed with their first child. They moved back to West Virginia where two more children were born; later, they moved to Florida, after Bob took a job with Chemstrand, and three more children were born in Florida. She was happiest when she was with her babies, no matter how many years had passed.



While always a creative writer, Margaret became a published author of four books after the age of 70. She enjoyed promoting her books through the years.



Margaret belonged to the body of Christ and faithfully worshipped at First Baptist Church, Milton. She was a longtime member of the Martha Sunday School Class, which she loved dearly.



She has been welcomed home by these family members that went before her, her parents, Edd and Flora Gadd; her three brothers, Howard Gadd, Joseph Gadd and James Gadd; and her son, Tad Fowlkes.



Margaret is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert "Bob" Fowlkes; her children, Niles Fowlkes of Roslindale, Massachusetts, Gregg Fowlkes of Jacksonville, Florida, Linda Fowlkes of Milton, Florida, Alex Fowlkes of Milton, Florida, and Leslie (Greg) Leggett of Milton, Florida; two special daughters-in-law, Linda Fowlkes of Oviedo, Florida, and Donna Fowlkes of Bagdad, Florida. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandchildren, Nichol Forte of Carrollton, Texas, Tara (Brandon) Buman of Oviedo, Florida, Alessa Fowlkes of Milton, Florida, Alex Fowlkes, Jr. of Evansville, Indiana, Cameron (Cindy) Fowlkes of Kaliua, Hawaii, Leah Jacobs "JC" of Orlando, Florida, Perry Fowlkes of Jacksonville, Florida, Cody (Taylor) Leggett of Chelsea, Alabama, Luke Leggett of Milton, Florida, and Jake Leggett of Milton, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Heather Forte of Pensacola, Florida, Adelae Fowlkes of Milton, Florida, Zachary, Noah and Jackson Fowlkes of Kaliua, Hawaii, Kira Whiteman of Carrollton, Texas, and Elowen Buman of Oviedo, Florida; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom brought her much joy!



Visitation was held 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Milton, Florida.



A Celebration of Life Service for Margaret Fowlkes, was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Milton, with Dr. David Spencer and Dr. Jonathan Russell, officiating.



Interment will follow services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Alex Fowlkes, Jr., Cameron Fowlkes, Perry Fowlkes, Cody Leggett, Luke Leggett, and Jake Leggett. Honorary pallbearers will be the Martha Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements.



The family wishes to express love and gratitude to all of the special caregivers in Margaret's final hours. Gratitude is also extended to Gulf Coast Hospice.



