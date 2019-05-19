Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 7794 Navarre Parkway Navarre , FL 32566 (850)-939-5122 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Wells Koch, 71, a lifelong resident of Holley, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1947, in Pensacola, FL. She graduated from Milton High School in 1965 and received her BA in Education from the University of West Florida.



A celebrated educator in Santa Rosa County for 30 years, Marilyn's accolades include countless awards and accomplishments. She was also known by many of her peers as a mentor and source of support as they achieved their own professional goals.



Marilyn began her tenure with the district as the Librarian at Holley-Navarre Elementary School where she worked for eight years. She spent the next six years as a preschool director and district manager for World Book Encyclopedia. Marilyn then returned to the school system to serve as the Librarian as well as teach music, chorus, Language Arts and library classes at Chumuckla Elementary. In 1995 she joined the faculty at Holley-Navarre Middle School where she retired in 2014.



Not only was Marilyn a distinguished educator, but she was also known throughout the community by her sweet Southern disposition that was equally matched by an angelic voice and talent for music. Many remember her singing beautiful church hymns, playing the organ or sitting behind a piano taking lessons from her.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mamie Lou Wells; and her niece, Kristen McLaughlin, all of Holley.



She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Eric; and her sons, Tim (Julie) Spivey of Navarre, John (Mariah) Spivey of Navarre, and Travis Spivey of Charlotte, NC. She was a devoted grandmother to Andrea (Kyle) Duncan of Pace, Emily Spivey, Kyle Spivey, Cody Spivey, and Si and Ely Spivey all of Navarre. She was a great-grandmother to Korbin and Kole Zbydniewski of Pace. She is also survived by her twin sister, Carolyn Wells (Richard) McLaughlin of Holley; brother, Billy Frank Wells of Dallas, TX; and nephews, Allen McLaughlin of Holley, and Robert and Doug Wells both of TX.



Visitation was held 6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Billory Baptist Church in Holley.



All were invited to a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Billory Baptist Church, with Dr. Jonathan Russell (Pastor of First Baptist Church of Milton) officiating. Interment immediately following services at Harper Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home of Navarre directing.

