1/1
Marsha Garton Ponnwitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Garton Ponnwitz
Pace - Marsha Garton Ponnwitz, 72, of Pace, Florida, completed life's earthly journey on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Marsha was born at the Pensacola Naval Hospital to Margaret and Thomas Garton. She spent most of her childhood residing in Navy Point, Warrington, Florida. Marsha graduated from Escambia High School and Pensacola Junior College. She was one of the last Registered Nurses to graduate from the Sacred Heart Hospital Nursing Program. She married Alfred "Al" Ponnwitz at the Navy Chapel, NAS Pensacola on March 15, 1970, three days after he returned from Vietnam. They moved to California where their two children, Aric and Jeannette, were born. During Al's thirty year career in the Marine Corps, Marsha and he lived in California, Virginia, Hawaii, and Florida. She was the school nurse serving both A.G. Wright Middle School and Garrison Elementary School for ten years while living in Stafford, Virginia. During their vacation time Marsha and Al enjoyed cottaging with family and friends at Stoney Lake in Ontario, Canada. In 2012 they built their home and retired in Pace.
Marsha greeted everyone with joy, kindness, and generosity. Her gracious manner made all who met her feel welcome, cared for, and special. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Marsha was beloved by all who knew her and left us all better for having known her.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Al; son, Aric (Barbara) Ponnwitz of Norwood, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jeannette (Matt) Protzeller of Corpus Christi, Texas; six grandchildren, Fallon, Farrah, and Marena Ponnwitz, and Collin, Coltin, and Charlotte Protzeller; and two brothers, Thomas Arthur Garton Sr. and John Charles Garton.
A private family graveside funeral service will be at the Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola, presided by Monsignor Michael Reed; and Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, Florida directing.
The family is grateful and thankful for the professional medical support of Josh Davis, MD; Sherif Ibrahim, MD; Jessica Nichols, ARNP; James Adams, MD; and all the nurses and staff of the Baptist Hospital Cancer Center, and the Infusion and Radiation Departments.
The attention given to Marsha by the nurses and staff at her home during the final week by Covenant Hospice was caring, comforting, compassionate, and loving to both she and her husband for which the family gives thanks and appreciation.
It is requested that in Marsha's memory, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Baptist Hospital Cancer Center, or any other cancer research or treatment facility.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
My friend, sorority sister, and classmate in nursing school during college. You are well remembered. My sympathy to the family. Jackie M.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved