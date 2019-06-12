Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jo Cobb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jo Cobb, age 81, of Milton, FL passed away on June 11, 2019. Jo is survived by her son, Pastor Robert Pooley (Vicki), from her first marriage to Winfred Earl Pooley. After her second marriage, to Lewis Eugene Cobb, she acquired two daughters, Beverly Cobb Bassett (Chuck) and Kathy Cobb Ellis (David). Jo is also survived by a brother, Joseph Waylon "Pete" Smith (Pat). There are a total of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She had so many friends until the list would be too long to include. She enjoyed spending time with every one of them, especially if it included going out to eat somewhere! She dearly loved to fellowship with all her family and friends.



Jo was born in a small community named Center, AL., not far from Haleyville. Her parents, Joseph Archie & Bessie Carr Smith, moved to Allentown, FL before she started the eleventh grade. In her twelfth year of school her family moved to Milton. She graduated from Milton High School as Salutatorian. Jo attended Florida State University when it was an all-women's college on a full ride scholarship in Business. However, before graduating, she later returned to Milton to marry and pursue a career. She began working at the Chemstrand, now known as Solutia, in 1957 as a floor sweeper. Throughout the years of employment, she moved up in management, retiring in 1993. She served on the City of Milton Planning Board, Santa Rosa Christian Coalition as President and worked for the Supervisor of Elections as a Poll Worker. She had volunteered with community organizations such as United Way, Coordinator for her plant with blood drives with the West Florida Blood Bank. She also volunteered with the Pregnancy Resource Center of SRC.



After retiring, she was able to devote her time to her husbands failing health. They traveled all over the United States before his death in 1997. She never remarried as she had to help take care of her elderly parents, until she moved in with her daughter in 2011 due to her own health issues. Jo had worked at First Baptist Church of Milton and then Olivet Church for several years at each employer. However, she was a member of Coast Community Church in Gulf Breeze, Pastored by her son. Jo resided with her daughter Kathy, until her passing at Covenant Care in Hospice at West Florida Hospital. Her focus in life was to love the Lord with all her might and all her soul and to love people.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Milton. Pastor Mark Smith will be officiating. There will be a reception for family only, in the Family Life Center, immediately after the service.

