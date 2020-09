Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Evelyn Armstrong

Milton - Mary Evelyn Armstrong of Milton FL, passed away, August 28th 2020.

She was 95 years old. Evelyn was born in Fleming,Kentucky.

She was a member of the Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton.

She is survived by her son Hugh Armstrong III and grandson, Ian Armstrong.

"The best Mother

you could ask for."



