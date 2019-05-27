Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Voncile Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Voncile Smith was born in Pascagoula, MS on October 23, 1942, daughter to Rev. Carnie E. Smith and Aurelie Smith she graduated from the University of Alabama.



Mary passed away on May 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by brother, Avin Smith; brother, J.T. (James Travis) Smith; brother, Paul E. Smith of Pensacola, FL and sister, Jody Robbins.



Mary is survived by spouse, Roger F. Smith; son, Dr. Gregory Smith or Rome, GA; daughter, Stacy Lipscomb of Auburn, AL; granddaughter, Jonah Wood of Auburn, AL.



She was manager of Fabric Emporium Stores in New Jersey a decorator at Hancock's Fabrics in Pensacola, FL and a self-employed fabricator custom decorator work, made and sold purses at Pensacola Market.



A special thanks to Covenant Hospice, and administration and staff at Santa Rosa Health and Rehab Center in Milton, Florida. Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.

