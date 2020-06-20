Michael Fitzgerald Simpson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Fitzgerald Simpson, 78, of Pace, FL passed away June 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mike was born December 18, 1941 in Milton, FL.

He attended Milton High School and was a member of the band. In his early career, he worked for Santa Rosa County Public Works as an Equipment Operator.

Michael was a longtime local drummer, well known for his masterful performance of Wipeout and comedic stage act.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Ouida Simpson.

Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gwen Simpson; his children, Lorraine Mays (Jerry "deceased"), Donna Moon (Mike), Gina Shoffner (Tim), and Sean Simpson (Crystal); his siblings, Charles R. Simpson (Joan), Rebecca Zipperer, and Claudia Pearson (John); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces/nephews. Lifetime friend and bandmate Jim Norris and lifetime friends John Wilfong and Charles Brewer.

A celebration of life will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola on Saturday, June 27th from 2-5pm. Mike would have wanted everyone to be comfortable and enjoy sharing memories so casual attire is requested.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved