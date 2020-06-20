Michael Fitzgerald Simpson, 78, of Pace, FL passed away June 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mike was born December 18, 1941 in Milton, FL.
He attended Milton High School and was a member of the band. In his early career, he worked for Santa Rosa County Public Works as an Equipment Operator.
Michael was a longtime local drummer, well known for his masterful performance of Wipeout and comedic stage act.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Ouida Simpson.
Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gwen Simpson; his children, Lorraine Mays (Jerry "deceased"), Donna Moon (Mike), Gina Shoffner (Tim), and Sean Simpson (Crystal); his siblings, Charles R. Simpson (Joan), Rebecca Zipperer, and Claudia Pearson (John); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces/nephews. Lifetime friend and bandmate Jim Norris and lifetime friends John Wilfong and Charles Brewer.
A celebration of life will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola on Saturday, June 27th from 2-5pm. Mike would have wanted everyone to be comfortable and enjoy sharing memories so casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
He attended Milton High School and was a member of the band. In his early career, he worked for Santa Rosa County Public Works as an Equipment Operator.
Michael was a longtime local drummer, well known for his masterful performance of Wipeout and comedic stage act.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Ouida Simpson.
Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gwen Simpson; his children, Lorraine Mays (Jerry "deceased"), Donna Moon (Mike), Gina Shoffner (Tim), and Sean Simpson (Crystal); his siblings, Charles R. Simpson (Joan), Rebecca Zipperer, and Claudia Pearson (John); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces/nephews. Lifetime friend and bandmate Jim Norris and lifetime friends John Wilfong and Charles Brewer.
A celebration of life will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola on Saturday, June 27th from 2-5pm. Mike would have wanted everyone to be comfortable and enjoy sharing memories so casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.