Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Whitfield took his final breath on March 19, 2020, while he was cradled by those he loved most. He battled his aggressive cancer with grace, dignity, integrity, and courage. Truth be told...he did not LOSE his fight to cancer. When he passed on his cancer died. By all accounts Michael won! He stands now, in the presence of his Savior, eternally living cancer FREE.



To countless people, he was also known as "Fun Mike"- always the life of the party. He never met a stranger and never went anywhere that did not result in an encounter with someone he knew. This rings so true, even now, as Michael has reunited with loved ones. He was shamelessly weakened for the lamest concocted sob stories presented to him because of his big, gullible heart. Unfortunately for those moochers, his generosity was larger than his wallet or his wife would allow- usually the latter. At the end of the day, he meant well and that was enough for him. He was a self taught charmer with a minor in double-talk and thus an accomplished Sales Rep. He could "sell an ice-cube to an Eskimo" and establish its' automatic monthly re-orders along with offering the lifetime replacement warranty.



Michael was EXTRA. He was a handful to say the least. He had a life-long affair with Alabama Football, fried chicken, tater salad, dumplings, and anything smothered in brown gravy with a side of two slices of "lite" bread (by Southern definition- lite meaning any white bread, not low-cal). On his own volition, he celebrated his birthdays longer than the lifespan of a wasp, commencing 29 days before the actual event and continuing 24 days after the birth date. In case you were wondering, no one was hurt during the celebration except for a bank account.



His shortened life left many regrets. To mention a few: Mistaking Milk of Magnesia for Maalox after consuming 3/4 of the bottle and not listening in Health class about the dangers of smoking cigarettes. While both did not end well, obviously, one was ultimately fatal. If you smoke...quit. Your life depends on it and those you love and cherish depend upon your life.



From his family, "even though you're gone, we're still a team. Every night we pray, every step we take, every move we make. Every single day, every night we pray, every day that passes is a day that we get closer to seeing you again." Michael, without question, will be incredibly missed. The world is a little emptier without him.



A special note of thanks to Regency Hospice for their outstanding care and unwavering support that paved a prepared path through the completion of Michael's journey.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date due to the CDC restrictions revolving around COVID-19. Please contact the immediate family for details.



Until then...RAMMER JAMMER YELLOW HAMMER GIVE 'EM HELL ALABAMA!



ROLL TIDE.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.



condolences for the family may be left at

Michael Whitfield took his final breath on March 19, 2020, while he was cradled by those he loved most. He battled his aggressive cancer with grace, dignity, integrity, and courage. Truth be told...he did not LOSE his fight to cancer. When he passed on his cancer died. By all accounts Michael won! He stands now, in the presence of his Savior, eternally living cancer FREE.To countless people, he was also known as "Fun Mike"- always the life of the party. He never met a stranger and never went anywhere that did not result in an encounter with someone he knew. This rings so true, even now, as Michael has reunited with loved ones. He was shamelessly weakened for the lamest concocted sob stories presented to him because of his big, gullible heart. Unfortunately for those moochers, his generosity was larger than his wallet or his wife would allow- usually the latter. At the end of the day, he meant well and that was enough for him. He was a self taught charmer with a minor in double-talk and thus an accomplished Sales Rep. He could "sell an ice-cube to an Eskimo" and establish its' automatic monthly re-orders along with offering the lifetime replacement warranty.Michael was EXTRA. He was a handful to say the least. He had a life-long affair with Alabama Football, fried chicken, tater salad, dumplings, and anything smothered in brown gravy with a side of two slices of "lite" bread (by Southern definition- lite meaning any white bread, not low-cal). On his own volition, he celebrated his birthdays longer than the lifespan of a wasp, commencing 29 days before the actual event and continuing 24 days after the birth date. In case you were wondering, no one was hurt during the celebration except for a bank account.His shortened life left many regrets. To mention a few: Mistaking Milk of Magnesia for Maalox after consuming 3/4 of the bottle and not listening in Health class about the dangers of smoking cigarettes. While both did not end well, obviously, one was ultimately fatal. If you smoke...quit. Your life depends on it and those you love and cherish depend upon your life.From his family, "even though you're gone, we're still a team. Every night we pray, every step we take, every move we make. Every single day, every night we pray, every day that passes is a day that we get closer to seeing you again." Michael, without question, will be incredibly missed. The world is a little emptier without him.A special note of thanks to Regency Hospice for their outstanding care and unwavering support that paved a prepared path through the completion of Michael's journey.A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date due to the CDC restrictions revolving around COVID-19. Please contact the immediate family for details.Until then...RAMMER JAMMER YELLOW HAMMER GIVE 'EM HELL ALABAMA!ROLL TIDE.Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.condolences for the family may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close