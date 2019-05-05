The world has lost its light…Noreen Pittman, 58, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 3, 2019.
Noreen brought happiness and joy to whomever she was around. Laughter followed her wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by her mother Noreen Hamilton, father Eugene Hamilton, brother Michael Hamilton, brother-in-law Detra "Smitty" Smith, father-in-law Ambers U. L. Pittman and mother-in-law Darla Pittman.
Noreen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas Pittman; daughters, Detra (Daniel) Wolfe and Kelli (Michael) Cothern; and her darling grandchildren: Hunter Wolfe, Kaysen Cothern and Fisher Wolfe, who were her entire world; also her 7 brothers and sisters; and countless special nieces and nephews, some of which saw her as their second mother, not just an aunt.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the funeral begins at noon.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from May 5 to June 4, 2019