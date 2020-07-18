1/1
Orelia (Fleming) King
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orelia Fleming King, a long time teacher, coach and social worker who made a difference in countless lives, passed away following an extended illness on July 11, 2020. She was 84.

A visitation will be held on July, 19 2020 at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 5641 US 90 West, Milton Fl. Funeral services will be held at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church in Gulf Breeze on Monday, July 20 at 11am.

Orelia is survived by her children, David (Sandra) King, and Lea (Jay) English; her brother, Gene (Bettie) Fleming, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, Laurencia & Alvan Fleming and brothers Melvin and Norris Fleming.

Orelia was born in Milton, Fl on June 13, 1936. She married Jerry King on July 10, 1953. The two enjoyed traveling, boating and living a wonderful life on East Bay throughout their 63 year marriage.

Orelia was a devoted social worker for much of her career. In 1997 she received the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year award. She was the first Women's Basketball Coach at Gulf Breeze High School and took great joy and pride in her team, talking frequently about her experiences with the them. Prior to her career with Santa Rosa County she worked at Monsanto in Pensacola.

"We are SO blessed!" was her favorite catchphrase and one that embodied her spirit. Orelia made every effort to ensure her grandchildren knew the true source of all blessings and gave thanks often. She was a peaceful and comforting ear to all who knew her. Her clear guidance and spiritual strength will be deeply missed by her family until the time they meet again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NC
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
8506232205
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 16, 2020
I loved Ms. King. She was my favorite teacher in high school in 1971. I reconnected with her when I was teaching and she was a social worker. Prayers for the family.
Patti Porter Fitch
Friend
July 16, 2020
We remember how kind Orelia was when we were searching for Fleming connections. She was so helpful. Rebecca & Quentin Black
Quentin Black
July 15, 2020
David and Sandy,
Our prayers go out to all of you during this very sad time. We love all of y'all!
Tom and Pam Glazer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved