Orelia Fleming King, a long time teacher, coach and social worker who made a difference in countless lives, passed away following an extended illness on July 11, 2020. She was 84.



A visitation will be held on July, 19 2020 at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 5641 US 90 West, Milton Fl. Funeral services will be held at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church in Gulf Breeze on Monday, July 20 at 11am.



Orelia is survived by her children, David (Sandra) King, and Lea (Jay) English; her brother, Gene (Bettie) Fleming, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, Laurencia & Alvan Fleming and brothers Melvin and Norris Fleming.



Orelia was born in Milton, Fl on June 13, 1936. She married Jerry King on July 10, 1953. The two enjoyed traveling, boating and living a wonderful life on East Bay throughout their 63 year marriage.



Orelia was a devoted social worker for much of her career. In 1997 she received the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year award. She was the first Women's Basketball Coach at Gulf Breeze High School and took great joy and pride in her team, talking frequently about her experiences with the them. Prior to her career with Santa Rosa County she worked at Monsanto in Pensacola.



"We are SO blessed!" was her favorite catchphrase and one that embodied her spirit. Orelia made every effort to ensure her grandchildren knew the true source of all blessings and gave thanks often. She was a peaceful and comforting ear to all who knew her. Her clear guidance and spiritual strength will be deeply missed by her family until the time they meet again.



