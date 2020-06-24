Oscar Ruel Davis, 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.



He was born in Clay County, Alabama to Lillie Lowrey Davis and Edgar Ross Davis. He was a resident of Shelton Manor at the time of his passing. He had previously been a member of Plainview Baptist but was a Charter Member of Hillcrest Church at the time of his passing.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Lois Bell Davis, daughter, Roberta (Robbie) Davis; grandson, Troy Wilson and sister, Miriam (Mickey) Davis Fowler.



He is survived by his two daughters, Miriam (Mickey) Neese and her husband, Joseph H. Neese; Vicki Marian Sharp and her husband, David Sharp; brother, Timothy Ross Davis; two granddaughters, Christine (Jeff) Nieves and their two children, Bianca and Enzo; Kimberly (Chad) Joylin Nelson and their son, Chase. He also leaves behind sister-in-law, Jo Ann (Tommy) Presley and numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.



He led a full life enjoying writing, painting and telling stories. He loved to work and met many friends throughout his years in various jobs. Oscar worked for Betsy Ross Bread, Southern Bread, Sunbeam Bread and Pepperidge Farm Bread companies.



He also worked for Borden Dairy, Red Diamond Coffee and Davis Coffee Services. Later, he worked for the Division of Blind Services, downtown Pensacola and at Pensacola NAS. His last request was to be buried in a RED DIAMOND COFFEE CAN!



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with visitation from 4:00-5:00pm and service at 5:00pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 5627 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola, Florida 32503.



