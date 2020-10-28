1/1
Ouida Cheryl Tambling
1944 - 2020
Swartz Creek - TAMBLING, Ouida Cheryl - Age 75, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Ouida's residence Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11AM - 4PM. Those desiring may make contributions to a charity of your choice.
Ouida was born November 6, 1944 in Meridian, MS, the daughter of Fredrick and Edna (Pybrun) Baldwin. She was a graduate of Milton High School in Milton, FL. She married Densil M. Tambling February 25, 1969 and he preceded her in death October 15, 1999. She was a member of the Wes Studi Fan Club. She enjoyed researching American Indian Heritage.
Surviving are: her children, James Manley (Deborah) of Riverview, Tamara Tambling (Amy Clemmer of Indiana, Jody Tambling (Brittany Tambling) of Flint, and Densil Tambling (Fiancee' Billie Jo Ritter) of Swartz Creek; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Faye Baldwin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and 8 siblings. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Ouida's residence
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Miller Road Chapel
8138 Miller Road
Swartz Creek, MI 48473
(810) 635-4411
Memories & Condolences

October 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to Quida’s family. May the God of peace and comfort strengthen the family during this difficult time.
