Ouida Cheryl Tambling
Swartz Creek - Ouida Cheryl Tambling Age 75, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Ouida's residence Monday, October 26, 2020 from 11AM - 4PM. Those desiring may make contributions to a charity of your choice
Ouida was born November 6, 1944 in Meridian, MS, the daughter of Fredrick and Edna (Pybrun) Baldwin. She was a graduate of Milton High School in Milton, FL. She married Densil M. Tambling February 25, 1969 and he preceded her in death October 15, 1999. She was a member of the Wes Studi Fan Club. She enjoyed researching American Indian Heritage.
Surviving are: her children, James Manley (Deborah) of Riverview, Tamara Tambling (Amy Clemmer of Indiana, Jody Tambling (Brittany Tambling) of Flint, and Densil Tambling (Fiancee' Billie Jo Ritter) of Swartz Creek; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Faye Baldwin of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and 8 siblings. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
