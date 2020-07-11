1/1
Paul Blake Schaffter
1926 - 2020
Paul Blake Schaffter, 94, was a resident of Milton, FL for 5 years, after moving from Wooster, Ohio. He passed away after a long fight with multiple health issues on July 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Akron, OH in 1926 to Floyd and Elizabeth Schaffter. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Second World War. He was stationed in Le Havre, France and Korea. He worked as a cabinet maker at Wooster Lumber Co. before pursuing a career as a postal employee. He retired as Superintendent of Mail from the Wooster Post Office and also worked part time at the local newspaper, The Wooster Daily Record.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved working with wood and making cabinets. He enjoyed his winters in Florida with family. He was a member of Oak Chapel United Methodist Church in Wooster, OH and First Methodist Church in Milton, FL.
Paul was preceded in death by: his wife, Jeanine; daughter, Judy; granddaughter, Kelly; sister, Lois; and brother, Lester.
Survivors include: his son, Steve Schaffter; his daughter, Peggy Barnard (Rick); three grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacy, and Jeff; and great grandchildren, Amanda and Sarah.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of local arrangements.
A memorial service in his honor will be held next June 2021 at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery in Wooster, OH.
Special thanks to Shannon and Kaleb of Covenant Care for all that you do.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
July 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
