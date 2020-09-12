Mr. Paul Leslie Bishop of Pace, Florida, after a brief illness, was called to the side of his Heavenly Father, September 6, 2020, at the age of 88.



Paul Bishop was predeceased by his wife of sixty-one years, Mrs. Hildgarde Bishop. He is survived by his only sibling, Timothy Bishop and Tim's wife, Martha Bishop, both of Bethel, Connecticut, as well as nephews, Sean Bishop, Eric Bishop, Brian Bishop and their families.



Paul Bishop was born in 1932 to parents Leslie and Josephine Bishop in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he grew up, graduating from Washington High School. He was talented in music and performed well on guitar while singing his favorite country-western songs. Serving a number of years in the United States Army, Paul Bishop met Hildegarde while on duty in Germany where they married in 1955. Upon returning to Indianapolis with Hildegarde, Paul Bishop dedicated his civilian working career to Ford Motor Company in the same city.



Paul and Hildegarde Bishop retired to Pace, Florida, where they became devoutly associated with the Trinity Baptist Church in the neighboring town of Milton, faithfully serving the Lord for twenty years.





