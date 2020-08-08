Raymond Bonomo of Milton and formerly of Noank, CT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22nd 2020. His passing was the same as was his life; on his terms, without frailty, and accompanied by his strong faith. He was 101.



Born to Italian immigrants in 1919 in Noank Connecticut, he grew up working in the Noank Shipyard until a fateful day in 1943 when he saw two Army Air Corps fighters land and the pilot pull back the canopy with leather gloves. He was commissioned an Army Air Corps Second Lieutenant that December. Qualified as a bombardier-navigator on the B-29, he saw action in the Pacific Theater flying off of the tiny island of Saipan where he was one of the first to encounter the 230 knot Jetstream and worked to develop navigational heading procedures to account for its effect. After the war, he remained in the newly formed Air Force navigating Search and Rescue missions in the PBY Catalina. Later, as the world moved deeper into the Cold War, he served as a navigator on B-52 aircraft where he was prepared to deliver weaponry on targets anywhere in the world. He retired a Lieutenant Colonel and could never be caught without a story or anecdote from his flying days.



He is predeceased by Joan Ann Rollins, his wife, companion, and best friend; and his brothers and sisters; Jackie, Gina, Benny, Bea, and Bianca. He is survived by his children, Jim and Jill and their families.

