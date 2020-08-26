1/
Raymond Simmons Hobbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Simmons Hobbs of Pea Ridge, FL, passed away at his home on Thursday August 20th, 2020, at the age of 71.

A graduate of McEachern High School Class of 1967, Raymond loved traveling, gardening, and reading.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents John William Hobbs and Helen Victoria Bodiford. He is survived by his siblings, Henry (Margie) Hobbs, David (Hy Phung) Hobbs, Kevin Hobbs, Keith (Melody) Hobbs, and Jessie (Danny) Drossos, and his children Hattie Smith, Robert Silas Hobbs, Nathan (Cristina) Hobbs, and Leila (Phillip Mortimer) Hobbs, as well as seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who feel so moved can make a donation in Raymond's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved