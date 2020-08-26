Raymond Simmons Hobbs of Pea Ridge, FL, passed away at his home on Thursday August 20th, 2020, at the age of 71.



A graduate of McEachern High School Class of 1967, Raymond loved traveling, gardening, and reading.



Raymond was preceded in death by his parents John William Hobbs and Helen Victoria Bodiford. He is survived by his siblings, Henry (Margie) Hobbs, David (Hy Phung) Hobbs, Kevin Hobbs, Keith (Melody) Hobbs, and Jessie (Danny) Drossos, and his children Hattie Smith, Robert Silas Hobbs, Nathan (Cristina) Hobbs, and Leila (Phillip Mortimer) Hobbs, as well as seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who feel so moved can make a donation in Raymond's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store