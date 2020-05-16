Roger Conner McCombs was born February 19, 1958, in Milton, Florida, to Jack and Johnnie Nell (Rogers) McCombs; and lived his adult life in Milton.
On May 8, 2020, he left us in time to be with his mother in Heaven on Mother's Day.
Roger was a generous person, who provided many friends with a place to live and was hospitable to all. He will be lovingly remembered by his friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Nell; his brother, Jack C. "Cal" McCombs II; and his grandparents, John and Nellie Rogers, and Gully and Ima Conner McCombs.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Jack and Miller McCombs; his brother, Michael (Teresa) McCombs; his beloved niece, Jenni McCombs (Korey) Kember; and his great niece, Emma Jackson.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Milton Cemetery, with Reverend Fred Rogers officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
Pallbearers are Clint Anderson, Danny Anderson, Randy Compton, Kory Kember, Benny Baxley, Billy Carter, Donnie Spencer and John Jones.
The family requests memorial donations be made, in Roger's memory, to the transportation fund for . Please give online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or by phone at 855-401-4897
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on May 16, 2020