Ronnie resided between, Pace, Florida and Clanton, Alabama
For most of his life. He was preceded in death by his Mama,
Opal Morris, Father, Archie Morris, Brother, Lee Morris, and
Father-in-law, Wayne Fox.
Ronnie was as amazing Daddy, Pawpaw, brother, uncle and
friend. When Ronnie loved you, there was no doubt you were
truly loved.
Ronnie loved fishing, hunting, darts, and his babies.
Ronnie is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Sullivan and
Jessica (Chan) Cleckler, Six precious Grandbabies that were
his world, one Brother Archie (Tammy) Morris, Two Sisters,
Vercilla (Neal) Watkins and Sherry Thompson, his forever
Family, Rhonda and Hazel Fox. He has countless Neices and
Nephews that he went above and beyond for.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.