Ronnie resided between, Pace, Florida and Clanton, Alabama

For most of his life. He was preceded in death by his Mama,

Opal Morris, Father, Archie Morris, Brother, Lee Morris, and

Father-in-law, Wayne Fox.

Ronnie was as amazing Daddy, Pawpaw, brother, uncle and

friend. When Ronnie loved you, there was no doubt you were

truly loved.

Ronnie loved fishing, hunting, darts, and his babies.

Ronnie is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Sullivan and

Jessica (Chan) Cleckler, Six precious Grandbabies that were

his world, one Brother Archie (Tammy) Morris, Two Sisters,

Vercilla (Neal) Watkins and Sherry Thompson, his forever

Family, Rhonda and Hazel Fox. He has countless Neices and

Nephews that he went above and beyond for.



A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date



