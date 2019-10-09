Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Levon Christian. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Roy Levon Christian (known as Pete), of New Port Richey, Fl., passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 80. Christian was born November 27, 1938, to Edna Reinhardt and Donavon L. Christian in Baghdad, Florida. After graduating from Milton High school, he joined the Air Force in June of 1958. On December 23, 1959, he married the love of his life Barbara Lambeth. The two had met because Barbara's aunt had married his uncle.



He was saved August 13, 1961 at home. He served in many church ministries over the years. He was faithful to the Lord and his church.



He retired from the Air Force, with 20 years of service. After leaving the Air Force, he went to work for Hanes Underwear and worked there 19 years before retiring in 1999. In 2013, he and Barbara moved to New Port Richey, Fl.



He and Barbara were happily married for 59 years. They had two children, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In 2011, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. This disease would be a long and difficult road to travel. Because of the love that Barbara had for him, she took on the role as his caretaker. She lovingly cared for him, until God took him home.



Pete loved his family and was a good husband and father. He loved to fish and tell stories of his adventures in the Air Force. He especially liked to tell his tales to his grandchildren.

Roy Levon Christian (known as Pete), of New Port Richey, Fl., passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 80. Christian was born November 27, 1938, to Edna Reinhardt and Donavon L. Christian in Baghdad, Florida. After graduating from Milton High school, he joined the Air Force in June of 1958. On December 23, 1959, he married the love of his life Barbara Lambeth. The two had met because Barbara's aunt had married his uncle.He was saved August 13, 1961 at home. He served in many church ministries over the years. He was faithful to the Lord and his church.He retired from the Air Force, with 20 years of service. After leaving the Air Force, he went to work for Hanes Underwear and worked there 19 years before retiring in 1999. In 2013, he and Barbara moved to New Port Richey, Fl.He and Barbara were happily married for 59 years. They had two children, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In 2011, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. This disease would be a long and difficult road to travel. Because of the love that Barbara had for him, she took on the role as his caretaker. She lovingly cared for him, until God took him home.Pete loved his family and was a good husband and father. He loved to fish and tell stories of his adventures in the Air Force. He especially liked to tell his tales to his grandchildren. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close