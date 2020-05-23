Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Charlene (Garrison) Turner. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Charlene Garrison Turner, 90, of Milton, passed away in Covenant Hospice at West Florida Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a short illness.



Charlene was born March 31, 1930, in Graham, Mississippi, and graduated High School from Jericho High School in 1948. Her first move was to Memphis, Tennessee, where she lived with her close friend, Joy, at the YMCA. She was employed at S. H. Kress & Co. Department Store until she met her husband, George E. Turner, Jr, and they were married December 22, 1951.



She was a Navy wife thirty-two years and moved several times during her husband's Navy career. One of their first duty stations was Guantanamo Bay Cuba, where their two sons, Randy Michael and "Buz" George Edgar Turner III, were born. Other deployments included Millington, Tennessee, San Diego, California, Pensacola, Florida, Quonset Point, Rhode Island, and Milton, Florida, where they settled. George passed in December of 2006. They were married almost 55 years.



Charlene was employed as a kindergarten teacher, sales associate at Gayfers Department Store, census worker, real estate sales agent and tax preparer at H & R Block. Her longest continuous employment was with H & R Block where she met many people from the community who became her friends. She worked there 25 years before she retired in 2005.



Some of her passions were bowling, reading, cooking, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and continuing to help others with tax questions even after her retirement. She was a gifted seamstress and made many of her own clothes. Her favorite shows included Perry Mason and Alfred Hitchcock mysteries; her favorite performer was Tom Jones.



Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Turner, Jr.; her parents, Luther and Lanie Hamblin Garrison; and her sisters, Annie Lois Garrison and Judy Garrison Amatriain.



She is survived by her sons, Randy Michael Turner and "Buz" George E. (Paula) Turner III, both of Milton, Florida; granddaughters, April Turner (Chris) Davis and Brooke Turner (Jeffrey) Scott, both of Milton, Florida; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Corrinne, and Avery Davis and Lanie and Olivia Scott; her brother, Charles F. Garrison, of Hernando, Mississippi; her sister, Brenda Garrison Thomas, of Pace, Florida; sisters-in-law, Barbara Turner McLaughlin and Ruth Turner (Paul) Pifalo; brothers-in-law, John Turner and Ron Amatriain; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Charlene will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery beside her husband, George, in a private burial. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements. A private memorial will be held in her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at West Florida Hospital and Covenant Hospice for their devotion in caring for Charlene. Thank you to our family and friends who have reached out to us in our time of need.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made, in Charlene's name, to Covenant Hospice; or please send flowers to someone special to you in memory of Charlene.



