Tammy Sue Little, 55--Tammy Sue Little of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 after an extended battle with brain cancer. She was born May 26, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has been a resident of the area since 2002 coming from Thomasville, Alabama. She was first and foremost the loving mom of 3 young ladies who were the love of her life, a Pianist, Music Teacher and ministry partner with her devoted husband. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales for the past 18 years where she served beside her husband. She is preceded in death by her father Joe Mack Floyd. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Charles Little, daughters Emily Little of Lake Wales, FL, Heidi Pouncey (Aaron) of Spanish Fort, AL, Rebekah Wine (Joseph) of Lake Wales, FL, mother Darlene McKillip and step-father Marvin McKillip of Milton, FL, brother Rick Floyd (Rachel) of Pace, FL, 2 grandchildren Madison Pouncey and Eleanor Wine.



Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Lake Wales. Condolences may be sent to the family. For any unable to attend the service in person you can request a private link to the simulcast from the office of First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Please call (863) 676-3436, and we will send you via email or text a private link. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

