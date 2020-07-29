1/1
Tia Lace Maglaris
1985 - 2020
Tia Lace Maglaris, 34, passed away on July 15, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1985 in Pensacola to Esther Pfeiffer and Elmo Rollo, Jr.
Tia was an honor student in school and furthered her education at Tennessee Community College, graduating as a medical assistant. In her spare time, she loved to collect shells with her boys at the beach.
Tia leaves to cherish her memories: Scott James; husband, Patrick Maglaris; loving parents, Esther Pfeiffer Parmentier (Robert R. Reeves, Sr.) and Elmo Rollo, Jr.; step-father, Mark Parmentier; children, Jayce A. Maglaris and Graison E. Maglaris.
The Pfeiffer family will hold a Special Memorial for Tia in 2021, due to the current COVID 19 crisis. Family members will be notified of specifics.
The Rollo family will hold a Celebration of Tia's life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton at 4:00 p.m.
Thank you to her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends for all their love and support.
She was very special and will be missed by many people.
Our angel is now reunited with her Lola and Papa, and at Peace.
Trahan Family Funeral Home Of Milton is handling current arrangements.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
