On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Veatrice Elizabeth Sims Burgett-Bennett, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, passed away at the age of 85.



Veatrice was born on May 14, 1935 in Muscogee, Florida to Charles Franklin and Pearl Veatrice Ramsey-Sims. On May 9, 1952, she married Luther Edward Burgett, Sr and raised 8 children.



Veatrice had a passion for her family, her faith, and her church. She was a faithful member of the Berrydale United Pentecostal Church (New Beginnings) for more than 50 years. She also loved gospel music, playing various instruments, and singing in church. Her kindness, compassion and love for everyone were just a part of who she was.



Veatrice was commemorated with an award in 2001, in recognition of 25 years of service in the Government of the United States of America, at NAS Whiting Field in the Training Department of Training Wing 5. She held many other positions prior to and after this career.



Veatrice was preceded in death by both parents, her first husband Luther (married almost 48 years), her second husband Reverend Manual L. Bennett (married almost 3 years), her daughter Glenice Faye Burgett-Fisher, her granddaughter Lori Lynn Wilson-Simmons, her great-great grandson Zion Adonis Kearney, as well as several of her siblings. She is survived by seven children, Luther Edward/Eddie Burgett, Jr. (Teresa) of Dixonville, FL, Lennie/Lynn L. Patterson (Robert) of Pace, FL, Curtis L. Burgett (Sandra) of Pace, FL, Veatrice Elizabeth/Libby Mills (Duke) of Milton, FL, Byron T. Burgett (Ann) of Milton, FL, Richard N. Burgett (Dee) of Berrydale, FL, and Helen R. Spears (Terry) of Chumuckla, FL. She is also survived by two brothers, George Millard Sims (Debbie) of Berrydale, FL, and John Willard Sims (Ada) of Holt, FL, 26 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin at noon, with the funeral service commencing at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at New Beginnings of Berrydale, 7580 Highway 4, Berrydale, FL. Interment will be at the New Beginnings of Berrydale Cemetery. Service will be officiated by the Reverend Curtis Powell of the First Pentecostal Church of Bagdad, FL, and Eulogy will be given by close family friend, Kay Kelly.

