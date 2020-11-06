Vincent Joseph Sachar, Jr.
Vincent Joseph Sachar, Jr., son of the late Vincent Joseph and Casimira Regina (Piekarski) Sachar was born December 7, 1947 in Yonkers, New York. He was the third of four children and spent his childhood in Yonkers, New York. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, NY), St. John's University (Queens, NY) and St. John's University School of Law.
He married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Marie (Dupre) Sachar, on June 10, 1967 in Houma, Louisiana. They were married for over 53 years until his passing on October 31, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.
Vince and Gwen raised three children who will continue to reflect his love and character: David John (Chrissie) Sachar of Little Rock, AR, Victoria Dupre Sachar (Joe) Milosovich of Norfolk, VA, and Jonathan Mark Sachar of Nashville, TN. He loved his grandchildren Abigail Marie, Blake and Weston, who brought him joy every time they were around him.
He practiced law in Illinois, Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. As a corporate attorney, he facilitated the merger of French and Japanese corporations in the late 1970s, managed legal consultants in Hyderabad, India, and various other legal projects.
Sachar's life changed when he was challenged to love God on a personal level during the Jesus Movement of the early 1970s. He lived the rest of his life in service to others, ultimately giving up corporate law for two decades to become a minister. He was ordained by English Christian Evangelist Leonard Ravenhill. He opened his home to those in need of a place to live, helped those who were struggling with addiction, mentored those who also wanted to live a practical Christian life, and worked with pioneers of early contemporary Christian music and youth outreach. Starting in the early 1990s he took numerous trips to former Eastern Bloc countries to minister and deliver needed medical supplies to churches in Moscow, Omsk, and Poland. He was the chaplain and community outreach officer for the Searcy, Arkansas Police Department for years and was presented the key to the city by his dear friend Mayor David Evans.
Vince loved sports and music. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees baseball, having taken the subway to high school past Yankee Stadium in the mid-1960s. He followed his alma mater, St. John's Red Storm basketball, as well as boxing and college football. He spent many hours of his final years enjoying his favorite music from groups like the Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees and others.
He is survived by his brother Thomas (Rozalie) Sachar of Princeton Jct, NJ, sister Lorraine Travia of Poughquag, NY and Phyllis Telfer of Port Charlotte, FL. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
Vince and Gwen loved living in the historic town of Milton. They appreciated the support of the local Chamber of Commerce. They ask in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Vince's memory to the Milton Florida Chamber of Commerce
National Cremation and Burial Society will be handling the details, and you can leave a memory at https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/milton-fl/vincent-sachar-9886916