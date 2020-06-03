Virginia "Granny" Hendrix, 94, of Pace, Florida, fell asleep peacefully in Jesus, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful child of God who worshipped with her Margaret Street Church of Christ family for many years
Virginia was born November 29, 1925, in Prattville, Alabama. On December 21, 1947, she married Jake Hendrix and worked as a teacher/principal in a one room schoolhouse shortly after attending college. They moved their family to Florida in 1957 where she was a loving wife and mother for many years. She also, worked for Chemstrand/Monsanto where she retired after 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jake Hendrix; and her three younger siblings.
Virginia is survived by five children, Lee (Glenda) Hendrix, Carol (Roger) Tonnessen, Philip (Joey) Hendrix, Paul (Jessica) Hendrix, Joe (Starr) Hendrix; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren, and honorary children, Eli and Jan Whitney.
Virginia and Jake were passionate about support of orphans and foreign mission work to spread the Gospel. Please consider, in lieu of flowers, a gift in her honor to Manuelito Navajo Children's Home (PO Box 58, Gallup, NM 87305) or Margaret Street Church of Christ Missions Program (6745 Margaret Street, Milton, FL 32570).
Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020; and from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the services on Wednesday, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home directing.
Condolences may be left for the family at: www.lewisfuneralhomes.net or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.