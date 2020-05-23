Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Ruth Futch (Mitchell), age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Santa Clarita, CA on May 3, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Winfield Kansas on July 22, 1926. She was a fifty-year resident of Milton, FL.

As a young girl, her family moved to Oklahoma City, OK where she graduated from Central High School in 1944. Shortly after, she married Orville (O.K.) Futch and they moved to Seattle, WA where he was stationed in the US Navy. They settled in Milton, FL in 1949. Ms. Futch worked as an Insurance Clerk at Santa Rosa Medical Center for 19 years and eventually retired from Sacred Heart Hospital. She moved to Santa Clarita, CA in December, 1999, to be near her daughter. Ms. Futch was a member of Ferris Hill Baptist Church for many years where she played piano for church services.

Ms. Futch was preceded in death by her mother and father, her twin brother, her husband, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

She is survived by four daughters: Lelah Sullivan, Sue (Chuck) Mitchell-Greig, Nita (Jeff) Hiibner, Linda (Eric) Heberer, 14 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

Services will take place at Memory Park Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.

Wanda Ruth Futch (Mitchell), age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Santa Clarita, CA on May 3, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Winfield Kansas on July 22, 1926. She was a fifty-year resident of Milton, FL.As a young girl, her family moved to Oklahoma City, OK where she graduated from Central High School in 1944. Shortly after, she married Orville (O.K.) Futch and they moved to Seattle, WA where he was stationed in the US Navy. They settled in Milton, FL in 1949. Ms. Futch worked as an Insurance Clerk at Santa Rosa Medical Center for 19 years and eventually retired from Sacred Heart Hospital. She moved to Santa Clarita, CA in December, 1999, to be near her daughter. Ms. Futch was a member of Ferris Hill Baptist Church for many years where she played piano for church services.Ms. Futch was preceded in death by her mother and father, her twin brother, her husband, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.She is survived by four daughters: Lelah Sullivan, Sue (Chuck) Mitchell-Greig, Nita (Jeff) Hiibner, Linda (Eric) Heberer, 14 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.Services will take place at Memory Park Cemetery and will be announced at a later date. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on May 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close