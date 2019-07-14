William Beier went to be with the angels, no longer to suffer pain on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eileen, three step-sons; Dennis Richardson, Danny Richardson, and Robert Richardson. He was preceded in death by two step-sons; Eric Richardson and Larry Richardson. Bill was an Air Force retiree and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his constant companion "Randy," his yellow lab. Visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at National Cremation & Burial Society with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment immediately following at Serenity Gardens, 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, FL 32570.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from July 14 to Aug. 13, 2019