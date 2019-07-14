William "Bill" Beier

Guest Book
  • "Billy, RIP and know you enriched, entertained and informed..."
  • "God's speed Bill. We had so many great times growing up. ..."
    - Joe Revell
  • "From your classmates(USAF Survival Specialist class..."
    - Rich Lahn
  • "You were a good father to Phillip and Daniel. You got them..."
    - Brenda Henderson
  • "A Brother for 47 years. God's Speed! Oh the times we..."
    - Allan Bobst
Service Information
NC
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL
32583
(850)-623-2205
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
National Cremation & Burial Society
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cremation & Burial Society
Interment
Following Services
Serenity Gardens
6208 Stewart Street
Milton, FL
View Map
Obituary
William Beier went to be with the angels, no longer to suffer pain on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Eileen, three step-sons; Dennis Richardson, Danny Richardson, and Robert Richardson. He was preceded in death by two step-sons; Eric Richardson and Larry Richardson. Bill was an Air Force retiree and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his constant companion "Randy," his yellow lab. Visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at National Cremation & Burial Society with funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment immediately following at Serenity Gardens, 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, FL 32570.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from July 14 to Aug. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
