William Norman Dove, Jr

Ocala - William Norman Dove, Jr., 75, passed away on October 23, 2020, at his home in Ocala, FL.

William (Bill) was born in Washington, D.C., to Ruby Marguerite and William Norman Dove, Sr. on March 19, 1945. Bill earned the rank of Captain as a pilot in the Marine Corps flying C130's and Helicopters for thirteen years. He graduated from Emery Riddle University with a Bachelor of Science in Management Degree in 1978. After leaving the military, Bill went into the field of technology as a programmer. Bill's creativity and entrepreneurial spirit led him into his next venture as the owner of an Embroidery business. In 2004 Bill sold the business and relocated to Lakeland, Florida.

Bill was an avid traveler, and after marrying his wife Marcia in 2006, they bought a motorcoach and traveled the country full time for five years, visiting 45 states. Bill completed a goal to become a licensed travel agent in 2015 and opened an online Travel Agency, "Two Doves Travel." His specialization was group cruises, having been on over 90 cruises himself.

Bill is preceded in death by Marie, his wife of twenty years, and his parents, Ruby Marguerite and William Norman Dove, Sr.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marcia Dove, two children, Natalie Brown and Debbie Dove Larson, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Bill requested there be no memorial service because of the COVID virus and out of consideration for family and friends located across the country who would find it difficult to attend.



